Kya Baat Hain! Katrina Kaif's wedding shoes are custom-made; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: The alleged bride-to-be is busy finishing. After sweating it out in a gym and paying a quick visit to a doctor in the city, Katrina Kaif is trying her wedding shoes with sister Isabelle Kaif and mother Susanne in the city. Her other siblings have also arrived in the city.

According to a source speaking to ETimes, Katrina, her family, and relatives will be wearing shoes by Joy, the luxury shoe brand. It is believed that shortlisted shoes will be taken to Katrina's place for trials from the custom-made shoe shop in the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. Among their clients have been Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood bigwigs.



Anaita Shroff Adajania, Katrina's friend and fashion stylist, was captured earlier by paparazzi as she reached the actress's residence for wedding preparations. She was seen carrying many bags and boxes.

The grand Vicky - Katrina wedding is happening at the Barwara Fort. This 14th-century venue is located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.

A starry sangeet will be held on December 7 followed by Mehendi on December 8 and the wedding on December 9. An evening reception is scheduled for December 10.

Due to the pandemic and their busy work schedules, Vicky and Katrina chose not to have an international destination wedding. Media outlets are reporting on a list of those who are invited to the Bollywood royal wedding. However, no confirmation has been provided.

As far as her work is concerned, Katrina will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. Additionally, Emraan Hashmi will play the lead role in the film. She also stars in the film 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Also, Ali Abbas Zafar has enlisted her for a superhero movie.

Meanwhile, Vicky will star in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Manekshaw biopic and Karan Johar's Takht. Also with Sara Ali Khan, he has Aditya Dhar's 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'.

The rumors of the couple dating started swirling around back in 2018 when they were spotted at an award show together.

The couple has been very private about their relationship but the details about their alleged wedding have created another level of buzz. We are very excited about the pictorial confirmation though!

