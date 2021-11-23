Kya baat hain! Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding venue costs this whopping amount

MUMBAI: One of the most popular celebrity couples, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

The two are now man and wife. And ever since Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married, their wedding pictures and videos have been going viral and making people feel the love. The wedding took place at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh - a luxury hotel spread over 8,000 acres of Siswan Forest Range in the foothills of the Himalayas.

The property is full of beautiful gardens with fountains, reflection pools and is done in traditional architecture. The cheapest accommodation here is the Premier Room that costs one ₹37,500 per night and the costliest accommodation is the Kohinoor Villa, the cost of which can go up to ₹60 lakhs per night. The interiors of the Kohinoor Villa are inspired by the traditional Rajasthani havelis. It has a private pool, one master bedroom, one twin bedroom and one opulent living and dining room.

There is also Royal Forest Tent with a private pool which costs about ₹75,000 per night and the Luxury Villa with a private pool is charged at ₹2 lakh per night. Other amenities offered by the resort are a fitness centre, spa and a kid’s club. They also offer wellness programmes like forest bathing and ayurveda and yoga therapies. For weddings they have two halls - Durbar Hall and Courtyard and Anant Mahal Courtyard. The property also comes with two restaurants, Anant Mahal and Kannan. The Anant Mahal is an all-day multi-cuisine restaurant with a special wellness menu. The Kannan is an Indian restaurant. There's also a Raunaq Bar.

