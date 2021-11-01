Kya baat hain! Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty to join hands for THIS project

MUMBAI: Rohit Shetty has successfully established himself in the Bollywood industry.

He is famous for cop dramas, with his latest instalment Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, set to mark its theatrical release on November 5, 2021. The filmmaker has previously helmed Ranveer Singh's Simmba as well as Ajay Devgn's Singham franchise, both of which were hugely lauded by the viewers.

Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty will be seen joining hands with Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series, which will witness a digital release via Amazon Prime Video. As per the publication's sources, the duo has been discussing a 'probable collaboration' for some time, with things finally taking shape now. The project will reportedly go on floors next year, with debutant Sushwanth Prakash on board as the director. The source further stated that the 'tone and treatment' of the project will be very different from the erstwhile digital content consumed by the audiences.

Also, there were reports of Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff being in contention along with the Shershaah actor for the project, which will have Rohit Shetty on board as the showrunner and producer. Rohit Shetty is also 'working closely' on the script and action scenes of the project.

