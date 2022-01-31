Kya baat hain! These South stars will be seen in Bollywood films in 2022

MUMBAI: They say language has no barriers. South superstars are breaking barriers and booking their tickets to Bollywood. Check out the list of these South stars who will be making their appearance in Bollywood films in 2022.

Samantha Ruth

Samantha Ruth has already appeared in the web series The Family Man 2. This year she will be making her acting debut in Hindi cinema alongside Taapsee Pannu.

Vijay Deverakonda

We all have seen Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, which was the official remake of Vijay's Telugu film Arjun Reddy. He will be soon making his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Liger. In the film, he will be seen playing an MMA fighter's character. The hunk will bring the rags to riches story of a slumdog chai wala turned world champ in the film that also stars Ananya Panday and boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller Mission Majnu that has been inspired by real events. Talking about the film, Rashmika has said, “Mission Majnu gave me the opportunity to transcend my boundaries. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film and with these beautiful people.”

Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He revealed that Aamir was impressed by his performances in films and offered him one of the key roles of Bala in the upcoming remake of the Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'.

Raashii Khaana

Actress Raashii Khanna who has already tasted success in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, will soon be making her Hindi debut. She will be seen in the film Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. She will also make her OTT debut in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas will be seen in the remake of SS Rajamouli’s film Chatrapathi. He will be sharing screen space with Prabhas who will be seen in the lead role. The film is directed by V V Vinayak. The film revolved around the story of a young man in search of the family he lost.

