Kya baat hain! Varun Sood bags Karan Johar’s film, READ

The handsome hunk is now all set to make his way to the silver screen. Yes, you read that right! He will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo, a Karan Johar film which is directed by Good News director Raj Mehta.

Varun Sood, who was also seen in Roadies, shared a picture along with his film co-actor Prajakta Kohli aka mostlysane and captioned it as, ‘Living the Dream! It read, “Thankyou @karanjohar @raj_a_mehta @panchamighavri for giving me this opportunity! #Blessed #JugJugJeeyo.’

Divya Agarwal, Varun’s girlfriend and Bigg Boss OTT winner, commented on Varun’s post and wrote, ‘So proud of you my love!’. Many friends of Varun from the TV fraternity also commented and congratulated Varun for this huge achievement. Rannvijay Singh Singha, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Spitsvilla contestant Shruti Sinha, and many more passed on their good wishes to Varun. Varun’s ladylove Divya posted a story congratulating Varun and also gave a slight hint of Varun and Prajakta being opposite each in the film as she wrote, ‘looking forward to see you guys together’.

If reports are to be believed the film schedule has wrapped up for some actors while the lead of the film Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will be having a few more schedule before they too wrap up. Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor too will be seen in the film.

