Kylie Jenner's toe woes

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Mar 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner recently took to Instagram Stories to share why her middle toe is so much shorter than the others.

She posted a video in which she addressed her "weird a**" toe and explained that it was due to a previous injury, reports mirror.co.uk.

"So I broke this middle toe in middle school. There's nothing you can do for a broken toe, so I just had to let it heal how it wanted to heal."

She then stood up so that she could show the difference between her feet.

"So when I this (left foot) up they're all normal and like in place. And when I flex this [right foot] up this little guy is like out of place. By the way I have cute a** feet," she quipped.

