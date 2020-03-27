News

Kylie slams COVID-19 rumours, says she had horrible throat infection

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has shot down reports that she battled coronavirus last year (19), saying that she was hospitalised for a throat infection.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star turned to social media on Thursday to clear up the rumours after a fan suggested Jenner's battle with COVID-19, which has become a deadly pandemic, will feature on an upcoming episode of the hit reality show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"For those wondering i never had flu-like symptoms!" Kylie writes on Instagram. "I had a horrible strep and staph infection in the throat

(bleeding from the mouth an all) it was the sickest i've ever been," Kylie clarified.

SOURCE: IANS 

Tags COVID-19 Kylie Jenner Instagram TellyChakkar

