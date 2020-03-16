'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir has some advice for Pritam on 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' track

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen giving a piece of advice to music composer Pritam for the track 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' from his movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The makers of the film took to social media to share the video.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 15:15
movie_image: 
'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir has some advice for Pritam on 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' track

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen giving a piece of advice to music composer Pritam for the track 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' from his movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The makers of the film took to social media to share the video.

The makers had already dropped the first look of forthcoming song 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi' featuring the relationship of Rupa and Laal.

In the video, Aamir was seen in a bearded look, advising Pritam: "I think you are scared that this is old-fashioned music since you have mentioned it a few times. Forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest about what is required at that moment".

In the caption, Aamir's team mentions: "We couldn't agree more!
When you're honest to the tune, the magic happens #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi #LaalSinghChaddha"."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is yet to reveal the name of the singer but the music has been given by Pritam. The song is releasing on June 24,11 Pm.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

Few days ago the makers of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' dropped the first look of their forthcoming song 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi' featuring the relationship of Rupa and Laal starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Source: INS

Bollywood movies actor Aamir Khan Kiran Rao Laal Singh Chaddha Kareena Kapoor Khan Mona Singh Naga Chaitanya Akkineni TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/26/2022 - 15:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Adhik Mehta: 'Anupamaa' will be a great milestone in my acting career
MUMBAI : Actor Adhik Mehta, who is currently seen in popular TV show 'Anupamaa', reveals his career in acting was his...
Wamiqa Gabbi: Working in multiple languages has enriched me
MUMBAI: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in series such as 'Modern Love: Mumbai' and 'Mai', has talked about working...
Military Man: Karan Thakur on playing an Army captain in 'Avrodh - The Siege Within 2'
MUMBAI: 'Bepanah Pyaarr' actor Karan Thakur talks about his role in the upcoming series 'Avrodh The Siege Within 2'....
Piyush Mishra: An artiste should never wait for work to come but create his own
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Piyush Mishra is known for delivering excellence in everything that he does, be it writing songs...
'Laal Singh Chaddha': Aamir has some advice for Pritam on 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' track
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen giving a piece of advice to music composer Pritam for the track 'Phir...
Varun Dhawan: When it comes to box office, no one can predict a film's fate
MUMBAI: In a career span of 10 years in the Hindi film industry, he is one of the few actors who delivered as many as...
Recent Stories
Piyush Mishra: An artiste should never wait for work to come but create his own
Piyush Mishra: An artiste should never wait for work to come but create his own
Latest Video