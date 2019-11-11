Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan nails his look; check pictures

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the much-awaited upcoming films. It is the official remake of Forest Gump and is slated to be released next year. Fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting to see his look from the film and now the same has hit the internet.

Mr. Perfectionist has certainly nailed the looks of his upcoming character. The pictures from the sets of his film are going viral and fans can't keep it cool after watching his looks. Aamir was seen donning a thick beard and is wearing a Sikh turban and a pair of shirt and high-waist trousers. The team of Laal Singh Chaddha was shooting in Chandigarh for a few days.

Check out Aamir Khan’s look here: