Laapataa ladies and Operation Valentine day 7 box office: Kiran Rao's magic is talking in numbers

MUMBAI: It has been a good week for the movie goers, we have seen 4 movies released the last week and grabbedcour attention all over, these movies were Dange, Kaagaz 2, Operation Valentine and Laapataa ladies. All these movies indentified their class and audience respectively and they are getting judged by the audience, well it has been 7 days, since these movies has released and today let us have a look at the collection made by these movies.

Movie Operation Valentine has been getting mixed reviews from the fans and audience, on one side where the movie was loved it's action and other elements whereas the movie on the other hand was criticized for its pattern and story lacking freshness in comparison with movie Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie had collected only 80 lakhs on its day 7 which was yesterday, indeed this was lowest in the run of the movie, this collection is not decent for a movie of this big scalecand some good star power like Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, the total collection made by the movie is around 9.16 crore net at pan India level across languages.

Movie Laapataa ladies is getting some great positive response from the fans and audience the movie has got a big Thumbs Up from the critics as well and it is getting lot of love for its brilliant story telling and relevance. The movie has been getting good box office report mainly because of strong positive word of mouth. The movie has collected around 6.10 crore net in India in total ever since the movie was released. Indeed this collection is supremely good looking at the scale, budget and the no star power of the movie which are required for driving attention. Indeed it is the pure love for cinema and for good movies that the movie is getting fantastic response from the audience.

Well movies like Dange and Kaagaz 2 are out of race as unfortunately there is no buzz or less or shows available, have you seen these 2 movies do let us know.

