Laapataa ladies and Operation Valentine day 7 box office: Kiran Rao's magic is talking in numbers

It has been 7 days since Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine has hit the big screen and let see the total collection made by the movies
Laapataa ladies and Operation Valentine

MUMBAI: It has been a good week for the movie goers, we have seen 4 movies released the last week and grabbedcour attention all over, these movies were Dange, Kaagaz 2, Operation Valentine and Laapataa ladies. All these movies indentified their class and audience respectively and they are getting judged by the audience, well it has been 7 days, since these movies has released and today let us have a look at the collection made by these movies.

Movie Operation Valentine has been getting mixed reviews from the fans and audience, on one side where the movie was loved it's action and other elements whereas the movie on the other hand was criticized for its pattern and story lacking freshness in comparison with movie Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie had collected only 80 lakhs on its day 7 which was yesterday, indeed this was lowest in the run of the movie, this collection is not decent for a movie of this big scalecand some good star power like Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, the total collection made by the movie is around 9.16 crore net at pan India level across languages. 

Also read Dange: Harshvardhan Rane and Nikita Dutta starrer brings back these lost elements in movies

Movie Laapataa ladies is getting some great positive response from the fans and audience the movie has got a big Thumbs Up from the critics as well and it is getting lot of love for its brilliant story telling and relevance. The movie has been getting good box office report mainly because of strong positive word of mouth. The movie has collected around 6.10 crore net in India in total ever since the movie was released. Indeed this collection is supremely good looking at the scale, budget and the no star power of the movie which are required for driving attention. Indeed it is the pure love for cinema and for good movies that the movie is getting fantastic response from the audience.

Well movies like Dange and Kaagaz 2 are out of race as unfortunately there is no buzz or less or shows available, have you seen these 2 movies do let us know.

Also which is your favourite movie among all these 4 movies, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Dange review: Ehan Bhat, Harshvardhan Rane starrer rekindles memorie of Yuva, Shiva and other great college films

