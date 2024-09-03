Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine day 8 box office: Kiran Rao's movie stands strong on Women's Day

MUMBAI: It has been 8 days since movies Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine has hit the big screen, movie Laapataa Ladies is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all over the nation because of the Unique, different and special content whereas on the other hand movie Operation Valentine is getting some mixed to positive response from the fans as a many people are comparing the story line and the sequences with the movie Fighter.

Talking about the yesterday (women's day collection) Operation Valentine that has Manushi chhillar and Varun Tej has been washout and it has been rejected by the fans, the movie has collected just 13 lakhs net in India across languages. This is the lowest the movie has ever collected in its run so far, the total collection made by movie is 8.1 crore net in India. This is a strictly average collection made by any movie which has a good star power and decent budget.

On the other hand movie Laapataa Ladies that is directed by Kiran Rao is getting big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over, inspite of the tickets prices were at 100 rupees on the international Women's Day yesterday the movie has collected around 6.5 lakhs net in India, well this is a decent to solid collection made by a movie with a low budget and with almost no star power, and also after facing screen distribution with new release Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn.

Indeed these are collection of Laapataa Ladies and Operation Valentine for its day 8, what are your views on these collection and which is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

