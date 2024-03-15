Laapataa Ladies box office day 14: Kiran Rao's movie had a decent week 2 here are the collection

MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was released, the movie which is directed by Kiran Rao has beautiful cast like Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Satendra Soni, Hemant Soni, Pranjal Pateriya. The movie is getting lot of love from the fans for the beautiful story telling some unique concept and some message related to the women in the society. The movie has started with the decent collection ever since it was release and today let us have a look at the total collection made by the movie in 2nd week.

The movie has collected around 32 lakhs on day 14 which was yesterday and which was the working Thursday, indeed this was the decent collection made by the movie with very low budget and almost zero star power that to on a second Thursday. The total collection made by the movie is 10.07 crore net India.

Although the total collection of the movie is less it is decent and good enough as per the budget and the cost of the movie. We can see the movie is getting some strong positive word of mouth by every passing day and we can see the slight growth in the collection of the movie.

