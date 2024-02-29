Laapataa Ladies: Here is what we can expect from the movie

MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has some amazing cast like Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Satendra Soni, Hemant Soni, Pranjal Pateriya is directed by Kiran Rao in read. The movie is getting attraction for different reasons and one of the major reasons is to see the direction of Kiran Rao who is making a comeback after a long time.

The trailer has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and today let us have a look at the elements that we can expect from the movie.

Story line

No doubt we have seen great content coming from the side of Aamir Khan and his ex wife Kiran Rao, also the trailer promises that the storyline of the movie is going to be amazing, the story is something which we expect to be top notch. Also we are going to witness different and unique kinds of stories based on a village, having said that the early reviews of the movie are fantastic and the story is the talk of the town already.

Performance

From the trailer one thing we have came to know that performance of every actor mentioned in the movie is going to be amazing, performances are something which we are counting on, and definitely each actor will win your heart

Satire comedy

As we can see from the trailer the movie is based on some serious social issue and we have seen a few comedy dialogues in the trailer, especially coming from the actor Ravi Kishan, the trailer itself is very hilarious and the same as expected from the movie.

Message oriented

Definitely the movie throws light on some serious issues and the movie is going to have some important message which is very much important and relevant for society in today’s time.

Well these are some of the important elements and the pointers which we are looking forward to see in the movie Laapataa Ladies, what are your views on this and what are your Expectations, do let us know in the comment section below.

