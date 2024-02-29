Laapataa Ladies: Here is what we can expect from the movie

Movie Laapataa Ladies is all set to hit the big screens and here is what we expect from the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 21:39
movie_image: 
Laapataa

MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has some amazing cast like Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Satendra Soni, Hemant Soni, Pranjal Pateriya is directed by Kiran Rao in read. The movie is getting attraction for different reasons and one of the major reasons is to see the direction of Kiran Rao who is making a comeback after a long time.

The trailer has got a big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience and today let us have a look at the elements that we can expect from the movie.

Story line

No doubt we have seen great content coming from the side of Aamir Khan and his ex wife Kiran Rao, also the trailer promises that the storyline of the movie is going to be amazing, the story is something which we expect to be top notch. Also we are going to witness different and unique kinds of stories based on a village, having said that the early reviews of the movie are fantastic and the story is the talk of the town already.

Performance

From the trailer one thing we have came to know that performance of every actor mentioned in the movie is going to be amazing, performances are something which we are counting on, and definitely each actor will win your heart

Also read - Salman Khan honors late dogs at Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies premiere

Satire comedy

As we can see from the trailer the movie is based on some serious social issue and we have seen a few comedy dialogues in the trailer, especially coming from the actor Ravi Kishan, the trailer itself is very hilarious and the same as expected from the movie.

Message oriented

Definitely the movie throws light on some serious issues and the movie is going to have some important message which is very much important and relevant for society in today’s time.

Well these are some of the important elements and the pointers which we are looking forward to see in the movie Laapataa Ladies, what are your views on this and what are your Expectations, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Dange, Laapataa Ladies and other content releasing on this Friday

Laapataa Ladies Laapataa Ladies fans Kiran Rao Aamir Khan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 21:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira unaware of Ruhi being Armaan’s first love
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri get the magic of Indra Kumar?
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the most loved franchise of Indian cinema is Masti, after the successful run of part 1 Masti,...
Laapataa Ladies: Here is what we can expect from the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies is all set to hit the big screens, the movie that has some amazing cast like Chhaya Kadam...
Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor and other lost stars, here's what they are up to
MUMBAI: Indian actors over the time create a good buzz and fan base for themselves who look forward to their movies....
BARC Ratings : Imlie sees a drop in ratings, Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top ten shows; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs; Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Jhanak and Pandya Store
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Yodha trailer launch: Sidharth Malhotra on not making patriotic films simply about 'India vs Pakistan'
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is well-known for his outstanding action roles in films like Mission Majnu, The Gentleman,...
Recent Stories
Milap
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri get the magic of Indra Kumar?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Milap
Masti 4: Will Milap Zaveri get the magic of Indra Kumar?
Kumar
Kumar Gaurav, Sanjay Kapoor and other lost stars, here's what they are up to
Sidharth
Yodha trailer launch: Sidharth Malhotra on not making patriotic films simply about 'India vs Pakistan'
Karan
Yodha trailer launch: Karan Johar reveals Sholay is the greatest Indian action movie when again asked about South taking over
Kangana
Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and other actresses who never worked with the three Khans
Disha
Yodha actress Disha Patani reveals how she owes her career to Karan Johar