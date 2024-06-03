Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao reveals why she never cast Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers - Exclusive

During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar director Kiran Rao spoke why she chose not to cast A Listers for her movie Laapataa Ladies
MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies is getting a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie that has great names like Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Satendra Soni, Hemant Soni, Pranjal Pateriya is directed by Kiran Rao, the movie is getting praised for different reasons.

During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar director Kiran Rao spoke about why she chose not to cast A Listers for her movie Laapataa Ladies. The filmmaker said it would been a good decision to take a well known star in the movie which will surely affect the reach and the popularity of the movie, she also added it will increased sellable factor of the movie, but the focus of the tema was fully on the story and how to telly story in the full authentic and Raw manner.

Also read - Netizens hail Laapataa Ladies with heaps of praise on social media! Says, "One of the loveliest films I've watch in a very long time"

Kiran Rao added she wanted to tell the story through new faces so that many people can connect and relate to the things that are happening in the movie, also if a star is performing in the movie few may connect few may not connect she said.  Indeed the casting of the movie is one of the highpoints for the movie and we loved every actor present in the movie.

On the other hand Kiran Rao as the filmmaker has nailed all the relevant point in the movie and surely movie is a must watch for all, what are your views on these words of the director Kiran Rao and how did you like the movie Laapataa Ladies, do let us know in the comment section below.   

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day 5 box office: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao movie is slow winner whereas others faces rejection

Laapataa Ladies: Kiran Rao reveals why she never cast Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other A-listers - Exclusive
