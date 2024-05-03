Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day 4 box office: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao movie is the clear winner

MUMBAI :It has been the best time for movie lovers as we see some good content driven movies have been released on the big screens. This week we have seen not 1 or 2 but 4 movies released on the big screens. These movies were Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine, Kaagaz 2, Dange. These movies had decent buzz before the release and it is getting mixed reviews from the fans all over. Having said that, let us see the collections made by these movies.

Movie Operation Valentine starring Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej is Falling flat miserably. The fans all over are saying it is the bad rehash of movie Fighter that had Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor along with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Well the movie is getting mixed to negative reviews from the fans and audience. The movie has collected around 89 lakhs on day 4 which was yesterday and which was a working Monday, well the total collections made by the movie is around 6.27 crores only. Well this collection is too less for a movie of this scale. We cannot see the growth in collection.

On the other hand, the movie Laapataa ladies is the clear winner over Operation Valentine and all the other releases. The movie has been made on a very low budget but is getting decent reviews and good word of mouth from the fans and audience all over. The movie has collected around 41 lakhs on day 4 which was yesterday and which was a Monday. Indeed, a movie of this scale has done decent business. The total collection made by the movie is Rs 4.31 crores ever since it has hit the big screens. Indeed the positive word of mouth of the movie is grabbing attention.

Also read-Dange: Harshvardhan Rane and Nikita Dutta starrer brings back these lost elements in movies

Movie Kaagaz 2 is getting rejection all over, unfortunately we cannot see any buzz or any conversation happening for the movie, the movie unfortunately collected only 2 lakhs on day 4 which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is only 22 lakhs. Indeed it is not the choice of the movie goers and facing clear rejection.

What are your views on these collection of these movies and which is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Dange review: Ehan Bhat, Harshvardhan Rane starrer rekindles memorie of Yuva, Shiva and other great college films



