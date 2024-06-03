Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day 5 box office: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao movie is slow winner whereas others faces rejection

MUMBAI: It has been a good week for all the movie watchers, for all the content lovers and movie goers this week we have seen movies like Laapataa Ladies, Kaagaz 2, Dange and Operation Valentine getting released all over, well few movies got good reviews and response from the fans and audience along with the critics whereas few faced rejection. Having said that today let us have a look at the collection made by these movies.

Movie Laapataa ladies is the winner of all, we can see the movie is the talk of town and getting some great positive response from the fans, the movie has collected around 55 lakhs on day 5 which was yesterday and which was a busy Tuesday. Looking at the budget of the movie and the star power the movie has made decent collection and we can see the rise in the collection by every passing day. The movie is the clear winner and the total collection made by the movie is around 4. 96 crore net in India.

On the other hand movie Operation Valentine is getting mix to negative response from the fans many people are calling it the rehash version of Fighter that had Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role. The movie collection is getting reduced by every passing Day the movie has collected around 90 lakhs at the Pan India level across language on day 5 which was yesterday. This is the lowest the movie has ever collected and the total collection made by the movie is around 7 crore net in India which is very much low for the movie of such a scale and which such good star power.

Movie Kagaz 2nfortunately has no buzz and no one is talking about the movie, the movie has collected only 2 lakh on day 5, taking the total collection of upto 24 lakh. The movie is is getting mix to negative response from the fans and audience, it is getting love for its content but the movie is getting criticize over the story telling.

These are the collections made by the most were released on this Friday what are your views on this collections and which are your favourite movie do let us know in the comment section below.

