Laapataa ladies, Operation Valentine day 6 box office: Kiran Rao's movie holds it's strong grip

MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa ladies is continuously winning the hearts of fans. The movie which is directed by Kiran Rao is getting some fantastic response from the fans all over the nation. On the other hand, the movie Operation Valentine is getting backlash by the audience for different reasons. It has been 6 days since the movie has hit the big screens and the audience have their own judgement with regards to the movie.

Movie Laapataa ladies has collected around 54 lakhs on Day 6 which was yesterday. It was indeed a decent collection made by a movie of this scale which has almost zero star power on a working Wednesday. The total collection made by the movie is 5.48 crores net in India. We can see that the movie has held a solid grip on weekdays as well and we can expect the movie collection to increase during the second weekend.

On the other hand, the movie Operation Valentine that has Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar in the leading roles is a clear rejection. The movie is getting backlash for different reasons. It has collected around 93 lakhs only on its day 6 which was yesterday, well this is the lowest for a movie of this scale and having a good star power and budget.

Definitely by these collections we can say that Laapataa ladies is the clear winner, whereas on the other hand the two releases Dange and Kaagaz 2 have already left the race and the collections are way too low.

