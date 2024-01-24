Laapataa Ladies trailer! Get ready for some great comedy with a beautiful message

MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie has grabbed the attention for its unique title, the movie that has great names like Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav, Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Satendra Soni, Hemant Soni, Pranjal Pateriya is directed by Kiran Rao. Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and surely it has all the elements that are needed for a brilliant situational comedy along with a great message.

The trailer shows a man who got and recently before reaching his home his wife got missing, and some other female has come to his house as the wife, well where is his wife and what is the twist that will be shown in this upcoming comedy drama.

The movie is set in a village and we will see yet another village story in this movie, also the movie is looking fresh with the topic, and the story is new so we are going to see a unique content this time. Also looking at the names of the cast, especially Ravi Kishan, Sparsh Srivastav we can expect great performances as they are known for their quality work. Also the movie looks very interesting because of its high content and we can sense there will be a good message coming from the movie.

Well having said all these points, the movie Laapataa Ladies looks very interesting and we see what Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan has to offer with the movie.

Laapataa Ladies will be released on 1 March 2024.

