Laapataa Ladies Twitter review: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's presentation is getting a big thumbs up

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 03/01/2024 - 18:18
MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking process of some memorable movies.

The director's upcoming movie Laapata Ladies has been a topic of conversation since the time of its announcement. Laapataa Ladies was screened at TIFF and the response was so good that the crowd gave a standing ovation to Kiran Rao. The movie features Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan.

Earlier we got to see the teaser and the trailer of the movie which got the audience excited for the movie.

Enthusiastic movie lovers were surely holding their breath until the movie's release as the teaser and the trailer along with a single release only increased their excitement.

Now that the movie has finally been released, it is receiving praise from a wide range of people in addition to the audience; Laapataa Ladies is already receiving positive reviews.

We saw Kiran Rao earlier speaking about the movie and travelling for promotions and today after the movie released, the audience are really appreciating it and even netizens are expressing their opinions for the movie.

Netizens took to social media and gave their reviews and reactions for the movie. Take a look at the reviews and reactions below:

Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' is presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao. The screenplay for the movie, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on an award-winning narrative by Biplab Goswami.

What do you think about this movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

