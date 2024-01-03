Laapataa Ladies Twitter review: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's presentation is getting a big thumbs up

MUMBAI: Kiran Rao is one of Hindi film industry's most respected personalities who has been involved in the filmmaking process of some memorable movies.

The director's upcoming movie Laapata Ladies has been a topic of conversation since the time of its announcement. Laapataa Ladies was screened at TIFF and the response was so good that the crowd gave a standing ovation to Kiran Rao. The movie features Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan.

Earlier we got to see the teaser and the trailer of the movie which got the audience excited for the movie.

Enthusiastic movie lovers were surely holding their breath until the movie's release as the teaser and the trailer along with a single release only increased their excitement.

Now that the movie has finally been released, it is receiving praise from a wide range of people in addition to the audience; Laapataa Ladies is already receiving positive reviews.

We saw Kiran Rao earlier speaking about the movie and travelling for promotions and today after the movie released, the audience are really appreciating it and even netizens are expressing their opinions for the movie.

Netizens took to social media and gave their reviews and reactions for the movie. Take a look at the reviews and reactions below:

Guys go and watch #LaapataaLadies



A gem of an entertainer with a social message. Superb cast, fantastic dialogues and brilliant direction



Thank me later



Enjoy !!! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) March 1, 2024

Laapataa Ladies.



What a gem of a movie

Small details and dialogues outstanding #laapataaladies — ZIZUN (@im_ZIZUN) March 1, 2024

#LaapataaLadies, Directed by #KiranRao is brilliant It says so much in a beautiful &, at times, amusing way. It stayed with me The performances are outstanding Music by @ramsampathofficial is fantastic A must see gem of a film @officialjiostudios @aamirkhanproductions @TSeries pic.twitter.com/TmWme6QJ3w — Stacey Yount (@Bollywriter) February 28, 2024

If you don't have a lump in your throat and tears welling up in your eyes during the end credits of #LaapataaLadies , you don't have a heart pic.twitter.com/91Quib09Zp — Agnivo Niyogi (@Aagan86) March 1, 2024

Thanky you #KiranRao for #LaapataaLadies, such a beautiful topic to present before the public. pic.twitter.com/ZYNrlKpPQm — CL Solanki (@solanki_cl) February 29, 2024

Watched a terrible movie today. And the only antidote to a bad movie is a great one. #LaapataaLadies is an absolute delightful. Warm, charming and left me with a smile on my face that refuses to budge. Maybe there is hope for this world. pic.twitter.com/6MWNYovpIl — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) February 28, 2024

Early audience review is fire till now for #Laapataaladies. It will sure shot entertaining with social message at box office. @AKPPL_Official Rocking again.

pic.twitter.com/ZFYgRASkL6 — Laapataa Ladies (@AAMIR_RULES01) February 28, 2024

Just watched #LaapataaLadies –a heartwarming feminist tale set in 2001's A charming film that's both smile-inducing &tear-jerking.Director #KiranRao beautifully crafts a grounded fairy tale,celebrating the strength & struggles of women.A sweet & powerful ode to women everywhere! — Rajiv Pal Satirism (@coolrajivpal) March 1, 2024

Produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' is presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao. The screenplay for the movie, which is being produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is based on an award-winning narrative by Biplab Goswami.

