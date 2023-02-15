"Lagta hai Pant pehenna Bhul gayi"; Nerizens troll Bipasha Basu on her dress

MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Bipasha Basu performing her craft on screen. She is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry.

The actress has been making less appearances recently in movies.

This latest video of Bipasha is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked after a long time along with husband Karan Singh Grover as she stepped out for a Valentine's Day dinner.

No doubt she is looking very beautiful and the fans are not keeping calm and are showering all the love towards the actress, but there a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons!

Check out the comments below.

As we can see these comments many people are saying that what has happened to her dressing sense and why is she not wearing her pants!

Whereas many people are saying that she must have forgotten to wear her pants!

What are your views on these comment coming from the side of the netizens for Bipasha Basu?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

