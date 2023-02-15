"Lagta hai Pant pehenna Bhul gayi"; Nerizens troll Bipasha Basu on her dress

Actress Bipasha Basu is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her dressing sense in this latest video check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 11:45
movie_image: 
"Lagta hai Pant pehena Bhul gayi" Nerizens trolls Bipasha Basu on her dress

MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Bipasha Basu performing her craft on screen. She is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the Bollywood industry.
The actress has been making less appearances recently in movies.

This latest video of Bipasha is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked after a long time along with husband Karan Singh Grover as she stepped out for a Valentine's Day dinner.

No doubt she is looking very beautiful and the fans are not keeping calm and are showering all the love towards the actress, but there a few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons!

Check out the comments below.

Check out the comments below.

also read :"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking", say Netizens as they troll Palak Tiwari

As we can see these comments many people are saying that what has happened to her dressing sense and why is she not wearing her pants!

Whereas many people are saying that she must have forgotten to wear her pants!

What are your views on these comment coming from the side of the netizens for Bipasha Basu?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

also read - From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day; here are some of the wittiest replies by superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover Bipasha Basu hot Bipasha Basu troll BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/15/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya peeks into Anuj and Anupama’s room, Barkha warns them
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! Yash Pandit is back as Dr. Pulkit in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein after 2 months!
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular drama series ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has managed to hook viewers since its launch and...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Celebrity Cricket League stars Binoo Dhillon, Ninja, Rajeev Pillai, Ganesh Kishan, Sudheer Babu and Jiva to grace the show
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was recently seen with Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu has been under the...
"Lagta hai Pant pehenna Bhul gayi"; Nerizens troll Bipasha Basu on her dress
MUMBAI : No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Bipasha Basu performing her craft on screen. She is indeed...
Recent Stories
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’
Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends a Valentine’s Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez while calling Nora Fatehi a ‘gold-digger’
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day some of the wittiest answer
From sharing the first Valentine gift to his wife Gauri Khan to showing how to spend Valentine's Day; here are some of the wittiest replies by superstar Shah Rukh Khan
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Tiger 3
Check out some amazing BTS glimpses from the movie Tiger 3
"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking" Netizens troll Palak Tiwari
"Isko Chalna nahin aata kya, how is she walking", say Netizens as they troll Palak Tiwari
Chak De India and Andaz Apna Apna actor Javed Khan passes away
Chak De India and Andaz Apna Apna fame actor Javed Khan passes away
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out