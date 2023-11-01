Lakadbaggha movie review: Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra and Paresh Pahuja starrer is good in bits and parts 

MUMBAI: We have seen a few films in Bollywood where the protagonist is a vigilante. He or she is fighting for people's good. But, in Lakadbaggha for the first time we have a vigilante who is fighting animals, and that's where the concept of the film stands out. However, is this amazing concept turned into a good film? Read on to know about it.

Arjun (Anshuman Jha) is an animal lover and if any human tries to harm the dogs he turns into a vigilante and kicks the b*tts of the bad guys. One day, one of his pet dogs goes missing and in this search he comes to know many truths about illegal animal trading and more. Amid all this, he comes face to face with a Lakadbaggha. The story moves forward with how this vigilante tries to save the dogs and what happens when a Lakadbaggha comes into his life.

The movie is written by Alok Sharma, and his story is fantastic. But, director Victor Mukherjee fails to narrate it in an engaging way. The film is clearly just good in bits and parts. The runtime of the movie is 128 minutes, but still in the second half it seems stretched.

One of the best elements of the film.is action. All the action scenes are very choreographed and they will keep hooked to the screens. Also, a special mention to the VFX team for creating the perfect Hyena in the movie.

Talking about performances, Paresh Pahuja steals the show as the antagonist. He looks dapper in the movie and has performed amazingly. Anshuman Jha has tried something new this time and he has portrayed the character of a vigilante with perfection. Rodhi Dogra makes her Bollywood debut with Lakadbaggha, and she has a great screen presence. The actress looks gorgeous in the film and has given an impressive performance. Milind Soman has nothing to do in the movie; wasted in his cameo.

Overall, Lakadbaggha had the potential to be a better film, but it just turns out to be an average movie.

Ratings: 2.5/5

P.S. This movie will make you think twice before you eat Biryani next time.

