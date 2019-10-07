Lal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor feels an ‘honour’ to work with Aamir Khan; calls him ‘cinematic genius

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen paired opposite Mr. Perfectionist once again in their upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha. Apparently, she will be portraying Aamir’s love interest in the movie and the actress can’t stop gushing about collaborating with the PK actor.



While interacting with media at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019, Kareena was all praises for her 3 Idiots co-star and called him a cinematic genius. She also stated that it’s an honour for her to share the screen space with Aamir for the third time after 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash (2012). “It's going to be an absolute honour for me to be in the same frame with Aamir because I am always been a huge fan of Aamir,” she added.



Furthermore, the Veere Di Wedding actress also mentioned that working with the Thugs of Hindostan actor is always a dream come true for her. “Sharing a frame with him again would be an absolute dream come true moment for me," she added.



Talking about Lal Singh Chaddha, Kareena said that it is a special film and she is glad to be a part of it. However, she refused to divulge in any details about the project. “When the time is right we will definitely talk about it,” the 39-year-old actress emphasised .



Directed by Advait Chauhan, Lal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of 1994 Hollywood release Forrest Gump Aamir Khan is the co-producer of the film.



(Source: Pinkvilla)