Lalit Modi put on Oxygen Supportafter being diagnosed with COVID-19; Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has a special message

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 10:42
movie_image: 
Lalit Modi was recently diagnosed with Covid-10 and is put on oxygen support. The former IPL chairman, who is very active on social media, took to his Instagram and shared some pictures of him from the hospital bed.

He can be seen carrying an external oxygen pipe and informed everyone that he has also been infected with Influenza and Pneumonia along with Covid. Modi can be seen in these multiple pictures penned down a big caption.

This is what the businessman had to say, “After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug.”

He received many wishes from his followers and celebrities and one of the major comments that grabbed attention was of Rajeev Sen who wrote, “Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay Strong”

