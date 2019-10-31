Lalit Parimoo in Applause Entertainment’s ‘Scam 1992’

MUMBAI: Film and television actor Lalit Parimoo is a well-known name in the entertainment world. The veteran actor has been part of various films including Haider and Mubarakan. Now, he is gearing up for his web show.

The actor, who has been part of TV shows like Shaktimaan and Rishtey, will be seen in Applause Entertainment’s Scam 1992.

Scam 1992 is based on Debashish Basu and Sucheta Dalal’s bestselling book, ‘The Scam: From Harshad Mehta to Ketan Parekh’. The series will be directed by renowned filmmaker, Hansal Mehta and it will showcase the intriguing tale of the 1992 Stock Market scam.