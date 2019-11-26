News

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupati set family goals, check pictures

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2019 06:57 PM

MUMBAI: Mahesh Bhupati and Lara Dutta are one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

The tennis star and the Bollywood actress tied the knot in the year 2011. They had a civil wedding ceremony in Mumbai first and then officiated it with another wedding in Goa. They are parents to a beautiful daughter Saira.

Lara, who is known for films like No Entry, Partner and Housefull, often shares adorable pictures of her daughter and hubby. Mahesh too keeps on sharing family pictures.  

Wedding season...

