News

Lara Dutta felicitated after 20 years of Miss Universe

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Mar 2020 04:42 PM

MUMBAI: Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. The beautiful lady was previously crowned Miss Intercontinental 1997. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the year 2003 with Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. She received a lot of love for her role and even received a Filmfare for it.

Lara later went on to feature in movies like Housefull, Partner, Don 2, and Bhagam Bhag and was loved by the audience.

Now, 20 years after winning Miss Universe, she was felicitated again on the 20th anniversary of her win.

Have a look.

The picture shows her in the year 2000 as she won the Miss Universe title alongside a recent click of when she was honoured again.

This picture really defines the journey of the actress in a span of 20 years and reminds us of how hard she has worked.

Tags Lara Dutta Miss Universe 2000 Miss Intercontinental 1997 Andaaz Akshay Kumar Priyanka Chopra Housefull Partner Don 2 Bhagam Bhag Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: TV fraternity take precautions courtesy Coronavirus scare

In pics: TV fraternity take precautions courtesy...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here