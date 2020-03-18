Lara Dutta felicitated after 20 years of Miss Universe

MUMBAI: Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. The beautiful lady was previously crowned Miss Intercontinental 1997. The actress made her Bollywood debut in the year 2003 with Andaaz alongside Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. She received a lot of love for her role and even received a Filmfare for it.

Lara later went on to feature in movies like Housefull, Partner, Don 2, and Bhagam Bhag and was loved by the audience.

Now, 20 years after winning Miss Universe, she was felicitated again on the 20th anniversary of her win.

Have a look.

The picture shows her in the year 2000 as she won the Miss Universe title alongside a recent click of when she was honoured again.

This picture really defines the journey of the actress in a span of 20 years and reminds us of how hard she has worked.