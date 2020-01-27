Lara Dutta mourns Kobe Bryant’s death

MUMBAI: Lara Dutta, who is a well-known Bollywood actress, has mourned the death of Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant was an American professional basketball player. He was one of the NBA's all-time greatest players whose international stardom transcended basketball. The tragic news of his death shocked his fans across the globe. According to the media deports, he was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on board.

Mourning his death, Lara, who is married to Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupati, took to her social media handle and shared a picture featuring her with Kobe.

Beside the picture, a heartbroken Lara wrote, “Heartbreaking to wake up to news like this. He had no clue who this basketball loving bollywood actress was, but he was warm, he was funny and he was inclusive.”

Take a look below.

May their soul rest in peace!