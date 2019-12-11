News

Lara Dutta shares a boomerang video of Mahesh Bhupati; Lopamudra writes an apt comment

11 Dec 2019 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Lara Dutta, who is one of the well-known Bollywood actresses, has shared a fun boomerang video of her hubby and Tennis legend Mahesh Bhupati. 

The actress is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her professional as well as personal life. Her latest post seems to be from an outing with her close ones.  In the funny boomerang video, Mahesh can be seen having a gala time with his pals. As he gets his back scratched by his friend, he makes funny hand gestures, and the same will leave you in splits. 

Lara, who is known for films like No Entry, Partner, and Housefull, wrote beside the video, “Can caption this yourselves!!!” 

Lopamudra Raut, who is known for reality shows like Bigg Boss 10 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, could not control herself from leaving an apt caption as she wrote, “You scratch my back and I will scratch yours !!” 

Check the fun post right here:

