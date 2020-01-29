Lara Dutta stylishly teams up her denim jacket with a beautiful long dress

MUMBAI: Lara Dutta, who is one of the well-known Bollywood actresses, has shared a stylish look of herself.

The actress, who is currently occupied with LIVA Miss Diva 2020, is quite active on social media and often shares pictures from her professional as well as personal life. Her latest post showcases a stylish look of hers.

Lara, who is known for films like No Entry, Partner, and Housefull, shared a series of pictures wherein she can be seen flaunting her denim jacket which she stylishly teamed up with a beautiful long dress. She shared the pictures from the sets of Miss Diva 2020 and she captioned her post as, “A super fun day spent in the company of my gorgeous #livamissdiva2020 girls!!! A day of learning, loving and living our flow at the equally fabulous.”

She looked gorgeous as usual. Check out her post right here: