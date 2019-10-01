Lata Mangeshkar breaks internet with Instagram debut at 90!

MUMBAI: The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar has made her Instagram debut to embark her journey on the current hot app.



Yes, the veteran singer is 90 years old and she is so active on social media. She is one like the millennial and is quite active when it comes to posting tweets, pictures and sharing her thoughts. She has posted a picture of herself as her first Instagram post and informed her fans about her debut. She can be seen holding a book.



What do you think about this Showtee ?

Lata Mangeshkar who has sung hundreds of songs and given some classics to Bollywood, wrote on Instagram, “Namaskar. Aaj pehli baar aap sabse Instagram pe jud rahi hun” (Namaskar. For the first time, I am connecting with you guys through Instagram). The next post she uploaded is about her sister writing a book on her. Titled Didi aur Main, her younger sister Meena Khadikar has penned about Lata Mangeshkar’s life in a book and we can see a few old and unseen pictures of the veteran singer in it.Check out her posts below:

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar, who celebrated her 90th birthday on 28 September, received a lot of love and appreciation from her fans on social media on her special day.

Lata thanked everyone in her tweet,“My dear well wishers, Namaskaar. Your constant love and good wishes is my pillar of strength and I stand eternally grateful for the same. May god bless you all, always. Thank you for everything.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spoke with her over the phone during his recent Mann Ki Baat episode, also wished the legendary singer.

Well, we are quite excited to get updates from Lata didi on Instagram, aren’t you? Do leave your comments below.

Stick to TellyChakkar for more updates!

(Source: SpotboyE)