Lata Mangeshkar Death Update! Maha Govt. declares state holiday on February 7 as a tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a public holiday on Monday, February 7 to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

To mourn the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday on Monday.

"The state government has declared a public holiday in the state on Monday, February 7, 2022, to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar," tweeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Office on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Centre has already announced two-day national mourning after the death of the music doyen. During this period, the tricolour will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for the Bharat Ratna-awardee who has mesmerised the Indian audience for decades with her soulful voice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in mourning the death of Lata Mangeshkar. He also announced he will pay tribute to the legendary singer in Mumbai today.

Reportedly, the Karnataka government has also announced two-day mourning. It quoted a government order as saying that during the statewide mourning on February 6 and 7, there'll be no official and public entertainment programme in the state.

Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains were brought to `Prabhukunj`, her Peddar Road residence here on Sunday afternoon. Her last rites will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92. The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus in January.

