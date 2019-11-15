News

Lata Mangeshkar is doing 'much better'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Nov 2019 05:36 PM

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar is on her way to recovery after being hospitalised for viral chest congestion.

"Dear friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank you for being there. God is great," an official spokesperson said on Friday.

The legendary singer was taken to the hospital on Monday.

Since then, many fans and Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini have been praying for her speedy recovery.

The singer, who has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, turned 90 on September 28. She became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 2001.

She is known for her evergreen songs such as "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh" and "Ek pyar ka nagma hai".

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Lata Mangeshkar, Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini, Ek pyar ka nagma hai, Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh, TellyChakkar,

