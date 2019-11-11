News

Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after breathing problem

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Nov 2019 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar had to be rushed to Breach Candy Hospital here in the early hours of Monday when she complained of breathing problem. She has been admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit, and her condition is said to be critical.

Sources at the hospital said she was brought at around 1.30 am on Monday, adding that she had developed pneumonia and left ventricular failure.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

Mangeshkar turned 90 on September 28. The iconic singer became a recipent of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.

Mangeshkar, who has been active on social media despite her advancing age, on Sunday wished actress Padmani Kolhapure good luck for the upcoming film "Panipat".

Source: IANS
 

Tags > Lata Mangeshkar, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padmani Kolhapure, Panipat, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
11 Nov 2019 08:46 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nomination Special BB13 | Hindustani Bhau ka jalwa in Bigg Boss 13 house
Nomination Special BB13 | Hindustani Bhau ka... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
11 Nov 2019 08:11 PM | TellychakkarTeam
When Hina, Shraddha, Gautam, and other made headlines for the wrong reasons
When Hina, Shraddha, Gautam, and other made... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari

past seven days