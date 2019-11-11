Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after breathing problem

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback legend Lata Mangeshkar had to be rushed to Breach Candy Hospital here in the early hours of Monday when she complained of breathing problem. She has been admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit, and her condition is said to be critical.



Sources at the hospital said she was brought at around 1.30 am on Monday, adding that she had developed pneumonia and left ventricular failure.



Mangeshkar turned 90 on September 28. The iconic singer became a recipent of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001. She has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.Born on September 28, 1929, she has also been honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award and France's highest civilian award, Officer of the Legion of Honour, besides numerous national and international awards.In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artiste in the history. She had reportedly sung over 25,000 songs between 1948 and 1974.Mangeshkar, who has been active on social media despite her advancing age, on Sunday wished actress Padmani Kolhapure good luck for the upcoming film "Panipat".

Source: IANS

