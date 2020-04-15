News

Lata Mangeshkar, Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on 129th birth anniversary

Lata Mangeshkar, Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana have paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on 129th birth anniversary.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 02:28 PM

MUMBAI: Celebrities from the world of entertainment such as Lata Mangeshkar, Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana have paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on 129th birth anniversary.  

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar or B.R Ambedkar was one of the major architects of the Constitution of India and is also known as the father of the Indian constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian politician and social reformer who fought against social discrimination towards the untouchables in the country. Born on April 14, 1891 in Mhow, Indore, this day marks Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birthday and is also celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti in the country. On Ambedkar Jayanti, Lata Mangeshkar, Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and other celebrities paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. 

Take a look.

   

Credits: SpotboyE.com

Tags B.R Ambedkar Lata Mangeshkar Kamal Haasan Ayushmann Khurrana Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Jacqueline Fernandez's blockbuster songs

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here