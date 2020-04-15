Lata Mangeshkar, Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on 129th birth anniversary

MUMBAI: Celebrities from the world of entertainment such as Lata Mangeshkar, Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana have paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on 129th birth anniversary.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar also known as Babasaheb Ambedkar or B.R Ambedkar was one of the major architects of the Constitution of India and is also known as the father of the Indian constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian politician and social reformer who fought against social discrimination towards the untouchables in the country. Born on April 14, 1891 in Mhow, Indore, this day marks Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's birthday and is also celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti in the country. On Ambedkar Jayanti, Lata Mangeshkar, Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and other celebrities paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Take a look.

नमस्कार. भारतीय संविधान के जनक महामानव भारतरत्न डॉक्टर बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी की जयंती पर मैं उनको कोटि कोटि वंदन करती हूँ. मैं उनको प्रत्यक्ष रूप से मिल सकी ये मेरा सौभाग्य है. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) April 14, 2020

இந்தியத் திருநாடு, யாரையும் மதத்தாலோ,இனத்தாலோ, மொழியாலோ,தொழிலாலோ, பாகுபாடு பாராது, அனைவரையும் சமமாக நடத்த வேண்டும் என்ற இவரது கனவு தான் அரசியல் சட்டமாகி, தனி மனித உரிமைகளின் கேடயம் என நிற்கிறது.அண்ணல் அம்பேத்காருக்கு நாம் செலுத்தும் மரியாதை, உயர்வு, தாழ்வு பேசுவோரை ஓடச் செய்வதே. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 14, 2020

Salute to the father of Indian constitution. #AmbedkarJayanti — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 14, 2019

“Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship.”



Dr BR Ambedkar, 25th November 1949, last speech in constituent assembly #AmbedkarJayanti — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) April 14, 2019

Credits: SpotboyE.com