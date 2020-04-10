News

Late Paul Walker's daughter shares a sweet video tribute

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 03:00 AM

MUMBAI: Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has shared an unseen video of the actor seven years after his death.

The "Fast And Furious" actor Paul Walker lost his life in a tragic car accident in November 2013, and Meadow, who is typically private about her late father, gave fans an insight into a sweet moment they had shared.

The 21-year-old model and philanthropist shared an old video with Paul with her over two million Instagram followers on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the video, a door inside a trailer slowly cracks open as Paul jumps back in surprise.

Meadow is heard saying "surprise, happy birthday" as her father falls back on the bed behind him. The actor has a wide smile on his face as he grabs his chest, saying "you just scared the hell out of me".

He asked his daughter "what the hell are you doing", and he pulled her into a hug and they both fall back on the bed. Paul seemed excited and incredibly happy to see his daughter as he keeps repeating "no way" in disbelief.

"I never thought I'd share this," she wrote with the video on Instagram, adding: "But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe."

