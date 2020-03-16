Latest News! Kerala Police registers a case against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault

MUMBAI: Kerala Police have reportedly registered a case against Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu for an alleged sexual assault. A case was registered by the woman in Ernakulam South police station.

According to the police, the complaint was received on April 22. The complainant has alleged that she has been sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi, on the pretext of offering her roles in a movie. Reportedly, the complainant has alleged that the offense was repeated by the accused more than once. As per the reports, the police are yet to quiz or arrest Vijay Babu.

Following the allegation, Vijay Babu went public on his social media handle and refuted the charges and also claimed that he is the real 'victim' in the case.

Vijay Babu is a popular actor and producer in Malayalam cinema. Founder of Friday Film House, a production company. Vijay Babu has been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade, and his production banner has made several award-winning movies.

In 2014, he won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children's Film (as producer) for 'Philips and The Monkey Pen'. Vijay Babu has also acted in several Malayalam films, and some of his popular roles include in movies ‘Philips and the Monkey Pen’ and ‘Nee-Na’.

