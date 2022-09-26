Latest Update! 2 accused in connection with stealing from Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt’s café in Mumbai convicted to 2-year imprisonment , details inside

MUMBAI: A magistrate court has sentenced two men in their mid-twenties to two-year imprisonment for breaking into ex-MP and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt’s Khar cafe 'Mommy Joon' last year, and stealing four tablets and some cash.

Reportedly, the court also ordered Santhosh Bhoir, a Nalasopara resident, and Nirajkumar Kashyap, from Santacruz, to pay a fine of Rs. 15,000. Further, of the amount from stolen items, if recovered, Rs. 5,000 is to be paid as compensation to the owner of the cafe, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate KH Thombre ordered in the judgment of last Monday.

The accused had sought the benefit of the Probation of Offenders Act, by which most first-time offenders are shown leniency by the courts and let off on a bond of good behaviour. The court noted that the duo have criminal antecedents and hence cannot be given the benefit of the Act.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the YRF outing 'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. He will next be seen in 'The Good Maharaja', 'Ghudchadi', and 'Thalapathy 67'.

Credit: The Free Press Journal