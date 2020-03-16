Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is once again leading the headlines and this time not for money laundering case, but for allegedly dating 365 Days star, Michele Morrone.

The Kick actor has been on the news for quite some time for her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, now she got linked with the current hottest actor Michele Morrone and here’s how the 365 Days actor reacted.

Ever since Michele Morrone was featured in the music video Mud Mud Ke, a Bollywood song sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar with Jacqueline Fernandez, people have been crazily shipping the two of them. Their hot and sizzling on-screen chemistry had sent their fans into a frenzy and they have been believing that they are a couple in real life as well.

However, Morrone in a recent media conversation, while giving answers to fans’ questions, revealed his relationship status. When he was asked whether he is single, committed or is he in any relationship, the 365 Days actor said, “Yeah I’m single” and further revealed that he is now focussing on his work right now.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, 'Attack: Part 1' with John Abraham, and had a special song in ‘Vikrant Rona’. She has also signed Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh and ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Credit: Koimoi