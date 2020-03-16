Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star

Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh and ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 10:39
movie_image: 
Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is once again leading the headlines and this time not for money laundering case, but for allegedly dating 365 Days star, Michele Morrone.

The Kick actor has been on the news for quite some time for her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, now she got linked with the current hottest actor Michele Morrone and here’s how the 365 Days actor reacted.

Also Read: Sad! Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly losing out on films after the ED accused the actress in money laundering case

Ever since Michele Morrone was featured in the music video Mud Mud Ke, a Bollywood song sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar with Jacqueline Fernandez, people have been crazily shipping the two of them. Their hot and sizzling on-screen chemistry had sent their fans into a frenzy and they have been believing that they are a couple in real life as well.

However, Morrone in a recent media conversation, while giving answers to fans’ questions, revealed his relationship status. When he was asked whether he is single, committed or is he in any relationship, the 365 Days actor said, “Yeah I’m single” and further revealed that he is now focussing on his work right now.

Also Read: Must Read! Jacqueline Fernandez posts a cryptic note on after being accused by the ED in 200 crores money laundering case

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, 'Attack: Part 1' with John Abraham, and had a special song in ‘Vikrant Rona’. She has also signed Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh and ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Credit: Koimoi

Bollywood movies sukesh Chandrasekhar conman Michele Morrone Dating Rumors Extortion Case money laundering TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 10:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Upcoming Dhamaka! New Tamasha in Kapadia mansion on the eve of Janmashtami
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Woah Manini’s trick fails, Banni wins
MUMBAI : Banni Chow Home Delivery, Star Plus latest offering has gripped the audiences’ attention ever since the show...
Bhagya Lakshmi: High Point Drama! Shalu fights with Neelam for Lakshmi, and Ayush gets closer to her
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Shocking! Shehnaaz Gill reveals how she ran away from home and avoided her family calls; talks about the trolls who trolled her for making her song on Siddarth Shukla
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
RIP! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat passes away due to heart attack
MUMBAI: BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa on Monday night, police officials said. The...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Blast! Kanha agrees to marry Anjali on THIS condition
MUMBAI : Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has been one of the most watched shows on Star Bharat in recent times. With new twists and...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star
Latest Update! After Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez is rumored to dating THIS co-star
Latest Video