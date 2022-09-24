Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who purchased a property in Andheri West at Rs 4.12 crores sold it off to Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik’s father Daboo Malik at a whopping Rs 6 crores

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 10:57
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar sold off his Andheri West property to Daboo Malik, father of famous musicians Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik. The luxurious property, which was purchased by the Bollywood actor for Rs. 4.12 crores, has been sold off to the Maliks for a whopping Rs. 6 crores.

Also Read: Unmissable! Akshay Kumar grills Chandan Prabhakar, exposes the latter’s salary per episode in his hilarious style, see video

The luxurious apartment in Transcon Triumph-Tower 1, A-2104 has spread across a carpet area of 1281 sq. ft. along with a massive 59 sq. ft. balcony. As per reports, the two parties locked the deal on August 12, 2022, and if the documents are to be believed, Akshay Kumar has sold the property to music composer Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik's parents Daboo Malik and his wife Jyoti Malik.

Besides, this, the actor also owns other properties in Andheri west and east along with multiple properties across the city including apartments in Borivali, Mulund, and also around his residence in Juhu.

Also Read: What! Akshay Kumar has taken these major references from BB ki Vines, ‘Akshay loves to copy Bhuvan Bam’ netizens says
 
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Selfie with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. He also has the film Gorkha, remake of the Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood movies Akshay Kumar Daboo Malik Amaal Malik Armaan Malik Andheri Property Ram Setu
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 10:57

