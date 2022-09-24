Latest Update! Akshay Kumar sells off his Andheri property to Daboo Malik at THIS whopping amount, details inside

MUMBAI : Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar sold off his Andheri West property to Daboo Malik, father of famous musicians Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik. The luxurious property, which was purchased by the Bollywood actor for Rs. 4.12 crores, has been sold off to the Maliks for a whopping Rs. 6 crores.

The luxurious apartment in Transcon Triumph-Tower 1, A-2104 has spread across a carpet area of 1281 sq. ft. along with a massive 59 sq. ft. balcony. As per reports, the two parties locked the deal on August 12, 2022, and if the documents are to be believed, Akshay Kumar has sold the property to music composer Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik's parents Daboo Malik and his wife Jyoti Malik.

Besides, this, the actor also owns other properties in Andheri west and east along with multiple properties across the city including apartments in Borivali, Mulund, and also around his residence in Juhu.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Selfie with Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. He also has the film Gorkha, remake of the Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru in the pipeline.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama