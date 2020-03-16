Latest Update! Apart from rape charges, Kerala Police register another case against Malayalam actor Vijay Babu

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 16:30
MUMBAI: Kerala Police on Wednesday registered another case against Malayalam actor-cum-producer Vijay Babu, who has been booked with charges of sexual assault, for revealing the identity of the complainant. Earlier Police registered a rape case against Vijay Babu on a complaint of a woman actor.

Meanwhile, Vijay Babu on Wednesday denied the charges of sexual allegations against him and said he will file a defamation case against the complainant.

Taking to Facebook Live, the Malayalam actor denied the allegations and made it clear that he will file a defamation case against the woman who filed the case against him.

“I am not afraid as I am sure, I did not do anything wrong. I am the victim here. In December, she started texting me. I have 400 screenshots of messages sent by her. I will say all this in court,” Babu said.

“I have the answer to everything, whether it was rape or consensual. I will file a countercase against it. In addition, a defamation suit will be filed. Let this be a fresh start for me too. Let us see. Let us fight,” he added further.

The complainant alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Vijay Babu in a flat in Kochi. The offense was repeated by the accused more than once, she alleged.

The complaint said Babu committed the offense on the pretext of offering the victim roles in movies. The complainant is a native of Kozhikode district.

Credit: The Print

