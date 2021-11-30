Latest Update! Bhopal Court issues bailable warrant against Ameesha Patel in Rs 32 lakh cheque bounce case

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel has been asked to be physically present for the next hearing in a cheque bounce case. A Bhopal court issued a bailable warrant against her on Monday.

According to News 18, Ameesha has been asked to appear before the court on December 4, for the hearing in a cheque bounce of Rs 32.25 lakh against her. This case has been filed by UTF Telefilms Private Limited who have reportedly alleged that the actress had borrowed money to make a movie and the two cheques she provided to the company had bounced.

If she fails to appear before the district court on December 4, 2021, the actress may reportedly face an arrest warrant.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal, Daisy Shah, Ameesha Patel in 'Mystery Of Tattoo'

On the big screen, Ameesha Patel will reunite with Sunny Del for a sequel to their iconic movie ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. Directed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' will also star Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role alongside Sunny and Ameesha. Utkarsh had played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part. Apart from this Ameesha will also be seen in ‘Mystery of Tattoo’, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Daisy Shah. The thriller will be directed by Kalairari Sathappa and Ganesh Mahadevan.

Also Read: Whoa! Director Anil Sharma confirms that talks are on for Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha sequel

Credit: ETimes/News 18



