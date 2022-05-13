Latest Update! Courts directs ED to respond to Jacqueline Fernandez seeking special permission to travel abroad

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez filed an application in the Delhi Court on May 11th seeking a 15-day exemption of her passport and permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for an award ceremony. She sought the court's permission to travel to Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal for 15 days to travel for IIFA Awards and Cannes. This is because of an active Look Out Circular against her due to the actress' connection with Sukesh in the money laundering case.

As per the media reports, "Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel abroad for 15 days, for IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi. She has also sought the court's permission to travel to Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal."

The actress stated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED), investigating the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, has not named her as the accused in the charge sheet. A few days back, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 7 crore of Jacqueline Fernandez under the anti-money laundering law in connection with the agency's criminal probe against Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen in Ranveer Singh's Cirkus co-starring Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. She will also star in the Kannada film Vikrant Rona, which is being helmed by Anup Bhandari and stars Kiccha Sudeep and Nirup Bhandari.

