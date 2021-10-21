Latest Update! Damodaran Rohit is booked under POSCO Act in sexual harassment case

MUMBAI: Noted director Shankar's son-in-law Damodaran Rohit and five others have been booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor.

According to reports, the 16-year-old-girl had initially registered a complaint of sexual harassment against Thamarai Kannan, coach of Siechem Madurai Panthers (Tamil Nadu Premier League team), however, no action was taken against him, following which she approached the Puducherry Child Welfare Committee.

PCWC later filed a case at the Mettupalyam police station against him, another coach Jeyakumar, Siechem Madurai Panthers cricket club president Damodaran, his son and cricketer Damodaran Rohit and secretary Venkat.

Reportedly, the girl was sexually harassed by the suspects when she had gone for a cricket coaching and was even threatened with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint.

Rohit, who is playing for the Madurai Panthers in TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League), tied the knot with Shankar's eldest daughter Aishwarya Shankar on June 27 this year at a grand wedding held in Chennai's Mahabalipuram.

Notably, the ceremony was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Health Minister MA Subramanian and MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Shankar who previously helmed Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, will next be directing Indian 2 and #RC15 with Kamal Haasan and Ram Charan respectively in the lead roles.

Credit: FilmiBeat