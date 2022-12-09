Latest Update! Delhi Police postpone interrogation of Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with extortion case and here is the reason

MUMBAI: The 200 crore extortion case has been delayed due to Jacqueline Fernandez's request to delay her interrogation. The actor will not be required to show up for questioning on September 12 in light of the recent situation. She will receive a new summons for a later time.

Jacqueline, who was allegedly formerly romantically involved with con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar, had been asked by Delhi Police to assist in the probe into the 200 crore extortion case on September 12 at the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) headquarters at Mandir Marg had sought to cancel it, citing prior obligations.

Jacqueline informed Delhi Police through email that she wouldn't be able to join in the inquiry because of prior commitments, a senior police officer was quoted saying. The cop continued, "Now, we will issue a fresh summon to Jacqueline to join the investigation in the case. The dates of the fresh summon will be decided soon."

The lure of money, according to ED's chargesheet against Jacqueline, "ensured that the criminal history of the person she was engaging with did not matter." It added that she “committed the offence of money laundering as defined under section 3 of PMLA for knowingly using and possessing the proceeds of crime”.

