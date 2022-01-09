Latest Update! ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez over Rs 200 crores scam with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar

MUMBAI: Ever since Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s name crept up in the Rs. 200 crore extortion case which involves conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the actress has been bearing the brunt of police probes and questioning. The latest is that actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been served a notice by Delhi Police for questioning on September 12.

Also Read:Whoa! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez claims that her FDs do not have a connection to Sukesh and were done prior to the conman even existed, Deets Inside

As per reports, besides being summoned on September 26 by a Delhi court, the new summons served, came from the Delhi Police, both of which are in relation to her connection with the ongoing case.

Following the ED’s chargesheet, Jacqueline had filed a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA stating that while she has been named as an accused in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar Rs. 200 crore extortion case, some other celebrities like Nora Fatehi have been named as a witness in the chargesheet. She further alleged that just like the other celebrities, she too was coned by the main accused Sukesh in the case.

Also Read: BIG Update! ED’s chargesheet makes shocking revelation about Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez was named as an accused in the chargesheet filed after the ED received documents claiming that the actress was a recipient of gifts and assets worth Rs. 7 crores from Sukesh Chandra and his accomplice.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama