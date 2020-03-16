Latest Update! Ek Villain Returns actor Arjun Kapoor sells his Bandra flat for THIS whopping amount

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor, who had recently bought a 4BHK flat closer to Malaika Arora's house, has reportedly sold his apartment. Arjun had bought the property last year in the 81 Aureate building in Bandra West for Rs 20 crore and reportedly the actor has sold the 4364 sq ft flat for Rs 16 crore.

The report further stated that the sale document was registered on May 19 as per the documents accessed. Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor signed the sale documents.

While Arjun currently resides at Raheja Orchid in Juhu, Malaika owns a flat in 81 Aureate building. Apart from Malaika, stars like Karan Kundrra and Sonakshi Sinha also own flats in the same building.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is promoting Mohit Suri's action thriller 'Ek Villain Returns' that also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He also has 'Kuttey' which is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and stars Radhika Madan, Tabu and Naseeruddin Shah. Arjun also stars in Ajay Bahl's 'The Lady Killer' alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role.

Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Ek Villain 2', has heaped praises about his co-star Tara Sutaria. He says they both share a natural chemistry and feed off each other's energy.

