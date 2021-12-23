Latest Update! Finally, Aryan Khan gets relieved from SIT’s probe over extortion charges

MUMBAI: A sigh of relief to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan after the special investigation team (SIT) of Mumbai police conducting a probe into allegations of extortion case is likely to close it as the actor’s manager Pooja Dadlani, who is alleged to have handed over the money, is yet to appear for giving her statement.

A senior police officer said told TOI that in the event of Dadlani not appearing before them, they are likely to close it.

A senior police officer said, “There is no official complaint of extortion. However, so far no one has come forward for recording the statement.”

Earlier, Kiran Gosavi, one of the witnesses, was arrested by Pune police in October in connection with a cheating case in Pune. His personal bodyguard, Prabhakar Sail, had submitted a complaint before the MRA Marg police station, alleging that he had overheard Gosavi talking to one Sam D’souza about money being demanded in Aryan’s case for his release.

It is alleged that Gosavi wanted to contact Khan to extort money. He, with the help of D’Souza, allegedly met a hotelier, who reportedly connected him to Khan’s manager Dadlani. D’souza had claimed Gosavi and others had taken Rs 50 lakh from Dadlani but returned it. SIT had recorded Gosavi’s statement too.

The city police, after receiving an application, formed an SIT and began investigating it.

