Latest Update! Has Kiara Advani dropped a hint on the sequel of Jug Jugg Jeeyo? See Insta post

MUMBAI : After riding high on the success, the cast of the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' team gathered at Karan Johar's house. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, the lead actor, has hinted at a sequel to the movie!

Kiara shared pictures from the intimate celebratory dinner and while we love them, it's her caption that caught our attention. Kiara wrote, "Thank you for the abundant love for our film Jugjugg Jeeyo. Raj Mehta, is there a sequel in the waiting?"

Amongst those present were the director of the film Raj Mehta, Producer Karan Johar, CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta, choregrapher Farah Khan along with the cast of the film - Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul.

With Varun Dhawan playing the dotting on-screen son of Anil and Neetu Kapoor, along with Kiara Advani shining as the modern-day working woman, full of life and cheer, JugJugg Jeeyo is a perfect blend of drama, emotions and humour.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' hit the screens on June 24 this year and collected around Rs 85.03 crores across India. The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. Set in the heart of Patiala, the film is a tale of two couples representing two different generations, entangled in post-marriage issues.