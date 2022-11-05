Latest Update! Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission from Delhi Court amid Conman controversy case

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez approached a Delhi Court seeking permission to travel outside the country for 15 days. The actress has been linked to a Rs 200 crore fraud case revolving around conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Recently, Jacqueline came under the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) radar for her assets worth over Rs 7 crores.

Reportedly, Jacqueline moved an application in a Delhi court seeking permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for the upcoming IIFA Awards. “She has also sought the court’s permission to travel to Abu Dhabi, France and Nepal.”

An active ‘Look Out Circular’ against Jacqueline after her name popped up in the investigation of the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving Sukesh. The actor is not allowed to leave the country. Last year, she was briefly detained at Mumbai International Airport with regard to the case.

The news of Jacqueline’s application at a Delhi court comes a few days after the ED attached assets worth over Rs 7 crores to Jacqueline with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. The agency estimated that conman Sukesh gave the actress gifts worth Rs 5.71 crore and lent close to $173,000 and around 27,000 Australian dollars to Jacqueline’s family members. ED also claimed that the conman gifted Jacqueline several expensive gifts including Persian cats and an Arabian horse.

