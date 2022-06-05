Latest Update! Journalist files an affidavit in the Bombay HC, opposing Salman Khan’s relief in criminal intimidation controversy

MUMBAI: After Salman’s counsel challenged the summons in HC last month, the stay was extended till May 5 and on Thursday, the stay was further extended till June 13. And now, the complainant has filed an affidavit in the Bombay HC, opposing the court’s decision to grant relief to Salman Khan by extending the stay on the summons.

In his affidavit, Ashok Pandey has reportedly stated that the Andheri magistrate court followed the due process of law and considering the evidence and seriousness of the case, the summons had been issued to Salman and his bodyguard.

Back in 2019, Ashok Pandey had alleged that Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh had abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while he was cycling on a road in Mumbai. He further stated that Salman had snatched his mobile phone and they also had an argument wherein Salman had threatened him. While in his petition, Salman had maintained that he had not said anything to the journalist during the alleged incident.

Soon after the complaint, a process was issued to Salman in the case, but the actor opposed the same in the HC. Reportedly, the issuance of a process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or judicial magistrate based on a complaint lodged by an individual and once the process is issued, the accused person has to appear before the court.

