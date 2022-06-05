Latest Update! Journalist files an affidavit in the Bombay HC, opposing Salman Khan’s relief in criminal intimidation controversy

Bombay High Court extended Salman Khan’s stay in criminal intimidation case till June 13
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 11:49
movie_image: 
Latest Update! Journalist files an affidavit in the Bombay HC, opposing Salman Khan’s relief in criminal intimidation controvers

MUMBAI: After Salman’s counsel challenged the summons in HC last month, the stay was extended till May 5 and on Thursday, the stay was further extended till June 13. And now, the complainant has filed an affidavit in the Bombay HC, opposing the court’s decision to grant relief to Salman Khan by extending the stay on the summons.

In his affidavit, Ashok Pandey has reportedly stated that the Andheri magistrate court followed the due process of law and considering the evidence and seriousness of the case, the summons had been issued to Salman and his bodyguard.

Also Read:Big development! Court extends stay on summons to Salman Khan in criminal intimidation case

Back in 2019, Ashok Pandey had alleged that Salman Khan and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh had abused and assaulted him for filming the actor while he was cycling on a road in Mumbai. He further stated that Salman had snatched his mobile phone and they also had an argument wherein Salman had threatened him. While in his petition, Salman had maintained that he had not said anything to the journalist during the alleged incident.

Also Read:Superb! Shehnaaz’s fans slam the trolls for accusing Bigg Boss 13 fame of hugging and kissing Salman Khan

Soon after the complaint, a process was issued to Salman in the case, but the actor opposed the same in the HC. Reportedly, the issuance of a process marks the beginning of criminal proceedings before a metropolitan or judicial magistrate based on a complaint lodged by an individual and once the process is issued, the accused person has to appear before the court.

Credit: ETimes
    
 

Bollywood movies Salman Khan Bombay High Court Criminal Intimidation Controversy Journalist Ashok Pandey Nawas Shaikh Tiger 3 Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 11:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Rishi lands in big trouble; Lakshmi to rescue him
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Aww! This is what Tejasswi Prakash expects from beau Karan Kundrra inside Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp
MUMBAI: The reality show Lock Upp, which is inching towards its finale, is witnessing a lot of twists and turns. To...
EXCLUSIVE! A new family to enter for Mukku's marriage in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and...
'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan': Gungun has been kidnapped
MUMBAI: In the Friday epsiode of Prateek Sharma's "Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan" we see that Radha leaves Mohan's...
Meet Sambhabana Mohanty from Prateek Sharma's new show Pyar Ke Pehla Naam Radha Mohan!
MUMBAI: Sambhabana Mohanty will be seen in the role of Damini in Prateek Sharma’s ( Studio LSD) Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam...
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more
MUMBAI: Right after his first film Student Of The Year, Sidharth Malhotra gained a massive fan following as everyone...
Recent Stories
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more
Latest Video